NJ could receive 130K doses of Pfizer vaccine next month if emergency use granted, governor says
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Upon approval, Murphy anticipates the shipment will be received by late December. New Jersey will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for distributing the vaccine. First in line will be the state's 650,000 frontline healthcare workers who are at high-risk for exposure to the virus. FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports.... More
11-20-2020 • 3m
