New

Gotham

S4 E21 A Dark Knight: One Bad Day

While the city of Gotham descends into near total anarchy, a team of unexpected heroes attempt to save it.... More

5-11-2018 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

Gotham Episodes (5)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S4 E21 A Dark Knight: One Bad Day

05-11-18 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E20 A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse

05-04-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S4 E19 A Dark Knight: To Our Deaths and Beyond

04-20-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S4 E18 A Dark Knight: That's Entertainment

04-13-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Gotham Clips

New
New
Preview: We're Willing To Fight

05-10-18 • 25s

Jeremiah 'White Band' Trailer

05-04-18 • 4m

The Riddler Assembles His Team

05-02-18 • 1m

Gordon Finally Detains Lee

05-02-18 • 2m