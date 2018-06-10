FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Great Dr. Scott
S1 E1 Start of Something Great
A dog is in a battle for its life; an animal needs help getting back to the wild; prickly customer.
...
More
10-6-2018 • TV-G • 30m
The Great Dr. Scott
FOX
Entertainment
The Great Dr. Scott
Season 1
S1-E1 - The Great Dr. Scott