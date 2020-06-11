FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump calling Detroit corrupt for election result leaves many rankled
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit ballot counting from the 2020 election was blasted by President Trump tonight, leaving many saying the lack of evidence was upsetting.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Trump calling Detroit corrupt for election result leaves many rankled
FOX
Entertainment
Trump calling Detroit corrupt for election result leaves many rankled
Clips
Trump calling Detroit corrupt for election result leaves many rankled