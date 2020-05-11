FoxNews.com
Tracking the Tropics: November 4, 2020
FOX 35 Orlando
We are tracking Eta which is was once a massive hurricane but is now a tropical depression. It is expected to strengthen and may produce rain for Central Florida early next week.
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
