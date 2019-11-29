FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
E109 Crash Dive & Boyfriend Was a Bad Investment
A house sitter's party causes property damage; a woman sues her ex-boyfriend over a bad investment.
...
More
11-29-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
FOX
Entertainment
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez