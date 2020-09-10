FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Whitmer calls Trump complicit with extremists and he fires back
FOX 2 Detroit
Even in the wake of a foiled kidnapping plot against her, Gov. Whitmer ended up drawing the ire of President Trump.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Whitmer calls Trump complicit with extremists and he fires back
FOX
Entertainment
Whitmer calls Trump complicit with extremists and he fires back
Clips
Whitmer calls Trump complicit with extremists and he fires back