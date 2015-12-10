FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
S3 E26 Taylor vs. Brown
A woman wants to prove that a man 13 years older than herself is her child's father.
...
More
10-12-2015 • TV-14 • 30m
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
FOX
Entertainment
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Season 3
S3-E26 - Lauren Lake's Paternity Court