FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Fight over raising minimum wage
FOX 35 Orlando
Floridians will vote this year on raising the minimum wage. Workers say without an increase, they need to work multiple jobs. Employers say it will be a costly proposition.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Fight over raising minimum wage
FOX
Entertainment
Fight over raising minimum wage
Clips
Fight over raising minimum wage