COVID-19 hospitalizations prompt pleas from Pritzker, health professionals
FOX 32 Chicago
With more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois than during the bleakest period of the initial coronavirus onslaught last spring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday turned to professionals in the field to make personal pleas for precautions to slow the relentless pandemic.... More
11-17-2020 • 2m
