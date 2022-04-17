Home
Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I Nick Wright's List I No. 48-44
What's Wright? With Nick Wright Episodes (12)
S1 E12 Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I Nick Wright's List I No. 48-44
04-17-22 • 27m
• • •
S1 E11 Lakers’ Next Coach, Kyrie the Scapegoat, and Warriors Championship Hopes I What’s Wright?
04-14-22 • 34m
• • •
S1 E10 Lakers fire Frank Vogel, Giannis or Luka for MVP, Tom Brady, NBA Scoring Title I What’s Wright?
04-12-22 • 34m
• • •
S1 E9 Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I Nick Wright's List I No. 50-49
04-10-22 • 24m
• • •
S1 E8 LeBron’s Disappointing Season, The Masters, and Zion’s Return I What’s Wright?
04-07-22 • 35m
• • •
S1 E7 Kevin Durant Twitter Feud, Luka Dončić‘s Ascent, and Tom Brady vs. Bruce Arians I What’s Wright?
04-05-22 • 31m
• • •
See All
What's Wright? With Nick Wright
S1-E12 - Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I Nick Wright's List I No. 48-44