New York Mets, Braves & Phillies battle for the top spot in the NL East Preview | Flippin' Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
03-23-23 • 39m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan defeat Team USA to win their 3rd World Baseball Classic title
03-22-23 • 26m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan meet Mike Trout and Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Final | Flippin’ Bats
03-21-23 • 27m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan walk-off Mexico to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final and will play Team USA
03-21-23 • 25m
• • •
Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic championship, Japan vs Mexico & MORE | Flippin' Bats
03-20-23 • 28m
• • •
• • •
