FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
'It's completely political,' says attorney of Benson's ban on open carry
FOX 2 Detroit
A lawsuit has been filed that challenges Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's decision to ban open carry on Election Day within 100 feet of polling places.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
'It's completely political,' says attorney of Benson's ban on open carry
FOX
Entertainment
'It's completely political,' says attorney of Benson's ban on open carry
Clips
'It's completely political,' says attorney of Benson's ban on open carry