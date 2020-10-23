FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Animal Humane Society to give workers a week off during election
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
AHS staff will have a full paid week off from Nov. 2 to 9. Shelters and vet centers will be closed for employees to vote, rest, and recover – a move health experts say is a step ahead.
...
More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Animal Humane Society to give workers a week off during election
FOX
Entertainment
Animal Humane Society to give workers a week off during election
Clips
Animal Humane Society to give workers a week off during election