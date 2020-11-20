FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Some not cancelling their holiday travel plans despite CDC recommendations
FOX 10 Phoenix
CDC officials say postponing travel is the best way to protect yourself and others during the holiday season.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Some not cancelling their holiday travel plans despite CDC recommendations
FOX
Entertainment
Some not cancelling their holiday travel plans despite CDC recommendations
Clips
Some not cancelling their holiday travel plans despite CDC recommendations