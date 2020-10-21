St. Paul ballet company plans drive-in performance

After a seven-month hiatus, the Ballet Co. Laboratory dancers are returning to the stage. But this much-anticipated show will take place outside, drive-in style. The professional ballet company’s dances will honor 50’s music legends and audience members will be able to tune into the show on their radios. They’ll also get a snack box and beverages as well. The shows are in the parking lot next to the St. Paul studio on Saturday, October 24th at 1pm and 4:30pm. For ticket information