Compensation for Police Brutality, Sen. Warren, Lawsuit Against NYC School Board and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
Compensation for Police Brutality, Sen. Warren, Lawsuit Against NYC School Board and more!
03-14-23 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Georgia Bookstore Owner Found Dead, Appeals of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers, Ja Morant Fallout and more!
03-13-23 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Mexico Cartel Kidnapping, Sen. Cory Booker, Los Angeles DA, Georgia High School and more!
03-10-23 • TV-PG • 28m
• • •
Civil Rights Report on Louisville Police, Justice Department Police Review, HBCU’s and more!
03-09-23 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Expanding Voting Rights to Former Felons, Texas Tech Coach, Twitter, Minnesota House and more!
03-08-23 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Facebook and Google Sharing User Data, University of Iowa, North Carolina HBCU and more!
03-07-23 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
