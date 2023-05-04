Dandelion Performs "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland

The Masked Singer Clips

The Masked Singer Episodes (25)

04-06-23 • TV-PG • 43m

Network Icon

03-30-23 • TV-PG • 43m

Network Icon

03-23-23 • TV-PG • 43m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. Clips
  5. Dandelion Performs "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland