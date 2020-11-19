FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Top Arizona education official thinks state is not doing enough to combat coronavirus surge
FOX 10 Phoenix
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says Arizona should have a statewide mask mandate, in addition to suspending team sports.
...
More
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Top Arizona education official thinks state is not doing enough to combat coronavirus surge
FOX
Entertainment
Top Arizona education official thinks state is not doing enough to combat coronavirus surge
Clips
Top Arizona education official thinks state is not doing enough to combat coronavirus surge