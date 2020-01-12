FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Service held for Seminole County sergeant who died from coronavirus complications
FOX 35 Orlando
The service began at 11 a.m. for Sgt. James LaRue. It included a flyover and a 21 gun salute.
...
More
12-1-2020 • TV-Y • 1h 16m
Service held for Seminole County sergeant who died from coronavirus complications
FOX
Entertainment
Service held for Seminole County sergeant who died from coronavirus complications
Clips
Service held for Seminole County sergeant who died from coronavirus complications