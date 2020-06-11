FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
A look at the 2020 Latino vote in Texas
FOX 26 Houston
In Texas, more Latinos voted for President Trump in the 2020 election than in 2016. Now experts from both parties are trying to distinguish why.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
A look at the 2020 Latino vote in Texas
FOX
Entertainment
A look at the 2020 Latino vote in Texas
Clips
A look at the 2020 Latino vote in Texas