FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Record voter turnout in Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with turnout early Wednesday estimated at 76.7 percent, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Record voter turnout in Florida
FOX
Entertainment
Record voter turnout in Florida
Clips
Record voter turnout in Florida