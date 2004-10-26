FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
S6 E5 Outcry
When a missing 16-year-old girl is found in a deserted building, she accuses a group of army cadets.
...
More
10-26-2004 • TV-14 VLD • 44m
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
FOX
Entertainment
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Season 6
S6-E5 - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit