Business owners on high alert, police increasing security ahead of Election Day
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Businesses are preparing for protests on Election Day. The famed Rodeo Drive will be shutting down and police will be on tactical alert preparing for any protests or looting.
10-29-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
