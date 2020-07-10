FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Free rapid COVID testing at Oakland International Airport
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
An Oakland International Airport spokesperson says rapid COVID testing takes 15 minutes for results.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Free rapid COVID testing at Oakland International Airport
FOX
Entertainment
Free rapid COVID testing at Oakland International Airport
Clips
Free rapid COVID testing at Oakland International Airport