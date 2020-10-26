FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
1,200 fans watch the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lifelong fans who attend every home game are rejoicing in seeing their team play in person once again.
...
More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
1,200 fans watch the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34
FOX
Entertainment
1,200 fans watch the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34
Clips
1,200 fans watch the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34