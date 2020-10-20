FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
How absentee ballots will be processed in Minnesota
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
FOX 9's Theo Keith breaks down how absentee ballots will be processed and what happens if your ballot gets rejected before Election Day.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
How absentee ballots will be processed in Minnesota
FOX
Entertainment
How absentee ballots will be processed in Minnesota
Clips
How absentee ballots will be processed in Minnesota