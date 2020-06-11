FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Attorney: Philadelphia Police Dept. ignored 2015 DOJ report urging distribution of tasers to officers
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Wallace family attorney Shaka Johnson presents 2015 DOJ report that shows recommendation of distribution of tasers to Philadelphia police officers.
...
More
11-6-2020 • 4m
Attorney: Philadelphia Police Dept. ignored 2015 DOJ report urging distribution of tasers to officers
FOX
Entertainment
Attorney: Philadelphia Police Dept. ignored 2015 DOJ report urging distribution of tasers to officers
Clips
Attorney: Philadelphia Police Dept. ignored 2015 DOJ report urging distribution of tasers to officers