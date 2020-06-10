FoxNews.com
Man arrested for San Pablo hit-and-run
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
An 88-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in San Pablo. Kelly Lynch was arrested on suspicion of hit-and run.
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 28s
