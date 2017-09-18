FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
S22 E12 Drugs, Kids and Feuding Parents; Childcare Drama; Drug Arrests and Friendship Tests
A father gets sued for claiming his children, who were taken by CPS, as dependents.
...
More
9-18-2017 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Season 22
S22-E12 - Judge Judy