FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Travis County voter turnout surpasses both 2016, 2018
FOX 7 Austin
The Travis County Clerk's office reported Wednesday morning that 70.45% of eligible voters participated in the election with 607,354 ballots cast.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 9m
Travis County voter turnout surpasses both 2016, 2018
FOX
Entertainment
Travis County voter turnout surpasses both 2016, 2018
Clips
Travis County voter turnout surpasses both 2016, 2018