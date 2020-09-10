FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
InsiderAdvantage poll gives Trump 3 point edge over Biden in Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida, according to a poll conducted this week by InsiderAdvantage.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
InsiderAdvantage poll gives Trump 3 point edge over Biden in Florida
FOX
Entertainment
InsiderAdvantage poll gives Trump 3 point edge over Biden in Florida
Clips
InsiderAdvantage poll gives Trump 3 point edge over Biden in Florida