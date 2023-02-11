It's All About Location, Location, Location!: Santresa Hall vs. Lewis Hall
Divorce Court Episodes (10)
- It's All About Location, Location, Location!: Santresa Hall vs. Lewis Hall11-02-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- Cutting Family Ties: Leticia Flores vs. Guadalupe Flores11-01-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- Proposed 8 Times and the Answer Is Still No: Ta'Neisha Laws vs. Donnest Brimmer11-01-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- 10 Commandments of Marriage: "Flex" Outler vs. Davaris McKenzie10-30-23 • TV-PG • 20m
- Love Lockdown: Angel Bluitt vs. Derrick Coleman10-30-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- It's My Culture: Respect It!: "Gia" Khan vs. James Villalovos10-27-23 • TV-14 • 20m