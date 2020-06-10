FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
The Vikings and Packers are not yet allowing fans in the stands this year
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
The Vikings will be without fans in the stands Oct. 18 and the Packers also announced an indefinite closure of its doors to spectators this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
The Vikings and Packers are not yet allowing fans in the stands this year
FOX
Entertainment
The Vikings and Packers are not yet allowing fans in the stands this year
Clips
The Vikings and Packers are not yet allowing fans in the stands this year