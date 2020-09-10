FoxNews.com
Fixing Florida's unemployment system
FOX 35 Orlando
A Democratic Florida lawmaker wants to revamp the unemployment system after many were left in the dark due to glitches in the early days of the pandemic.
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
