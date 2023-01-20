Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
The Prince Goes to KC, Can Burrow Beat Buffalo, NBA Finals Rematch & Wright-Ins
What's Wright? With Nick Wright Episodes (25)
Tom Brady’s Fake Retirement, LeBron’s Scoring Title, & March Madness Bracket Rules I What’s Wright?
03-15-22 • 29m
• • •
Jokić’s unworthy MVP bid, Kaepernick successfully blackballed, Baker out with Browns I What's Wright?
03-18-22 • 29m
• • •
LeBron’s Return to Cleveland? Deshaun Watson to Browns, Terrible NCAA Refs & Baker I What’s Wright?
03-22-22 • 32m
• • •
Nick reacts to Tyreek Hill Trade, Luka’s Title hopes, LeBron & KD chose wrong PGs I What’s Wright?
03-24-22 • 29m
• • •
Will Smith’s Slap, Kyrie’s Return To Brooklyn, Aaron Rodgers’ Dilemma, All-NBA Team I What’s Wright?
03-29-22 • 28m
• • •
Anthony Davis’ Postseason Prowess, NFL OT rule change, and Tiger’s potential return I What's Wright?
03-31-22 • 36m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
What's Wright? With Nick Wright
The Prince Goes to KC, Can Burrow Beat Buffalo, NBA Finals Rematch & Wright-Ins