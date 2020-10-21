FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
NASA makes history as spacecraft touches down on Bennu asteroid
FOX 10 Phoenix
The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to collect a sample from the asteroid and return it to earth, and Arizona researchers have played a role in the mission.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
NASA makes history as spacecraft touches down on Bennu asteroid
FOX
Entertainment
NASA makes history as spacecraft touches down on Bennu asteroid
Clips
NASA makes history as spacecraft touches down on Bennu asteroid