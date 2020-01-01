Honoring fallen officers: Family donates service weapon to Phoenix Police Museum
A special memorial was held to remember and honor the sacrifice of Phoenix Police officers and their families. It's a day that hits close to home for a member our FOX 10 family. Photojournalist Rick Davis was 22 years old when his father was killed in the line of duty. He's used to being behind the camera, but now in an interview, he's talking about a donation made to honor his father.... More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
