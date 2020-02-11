FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Magic Johnson provides Thanksgiving meals for Orlando families
FOX 35 Orlando
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an ambassador for Simply Healthcare. Together with Farm Share and 4 Roots, they handed out more than 4,000 turkeys and the fixings.
...
More
11-20-2020 • 2m
Magic Johnson provides Thanksgiving meals for Orlando families
FOX
Entertainment
Magic Johnson provides Thanksgiving meals for Orlando families
Clips
Magic Johnson provides Thanksgiving meals for Orlando families