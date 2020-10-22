FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Flu Boo promotes flu shots ahead of season
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The Flu Boo is a yearly push to get folks vaccinated for influenza before Halloween. This year, the drive-through clinic spans three nights, and the shots are completely free.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Flu Boo promotes flu shots ahead of season
FOX
Entertainment
Flu Boo promotes flu shots ahead of season
Clips
Flu Boo promotes flu shots ahead of season