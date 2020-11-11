FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Discussion held to see how COVID-19 has changed health care for North Texas veterans
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Veterans were honored Wednesday, but their health problems are being magnified by the pandemic.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Discussion held to see how COVID-19 has changed health care for North Texas veterans
FOX
Entertainment
Discussion held to see how COVID-19 has changed health care for North Texas veterans
Clips
Discussion held to see how COVID-19 has changed health care for North Texas veterans