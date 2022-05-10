The Reveal: The Mummies / The Brady Bunch Brothers
The Masked Singer Clips
- The Reveal: The Mummies / The Brady Bunch Brothers10-05-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- The Reveal: Fortune Teller / Daymond John10-05-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- Fortune Teller & Harp Battle To "Everywhere You Look"10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- The Mummies Perform "(Theme from) The Monkees"10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- Fortune Teller Performs "Movin' On Up" by Ja'Net DuBois10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- Harp Performs "Thank You For Being A Friend" By Andrew Gold10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m