FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Nikema Williams addresses supporters on Election Night
FOX 5 Atlanta
Democrat Nikema Williams talks to her supporters on Election Night on her belief she will succeed the late-Congressman John Lewis to represent Georgia's 5th Congressional District.
...
More
11-4-2020 • 6m
Nikema Williams addresses supporters on Election Night
FOX
Entertainment
Nikema Williams addresses supporters on Election Night
Clips
Nikema Williams addresses supporters on Election Night