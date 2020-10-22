FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Sonoma County stalled at state's 'Purple Tier'
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Sonoma County is still struggling to get its COVID-19 infection rates down as it remains the last Bay Area county where the risk of infection remains widespread.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Sonoma County stalled at state's 'Purple Tier'
FOX
Entertainment
Sonoma County stalled at state's 'Purple Tier'
Clips
Sonoma County stalled at state's 'Purple Tier'