Unmasked Interview: Fortune Teller / Daymond John
The Masked Singer Clips
- Unmasked Interview: Mummies / The Brady Bunch Brothers10-06-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- Unmasked Interview: Fortune Teller / Daymond John10-06-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- The Reveal: The Mummies / The Brady Bunch Brothers10-05-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- The Reveal: Fortune Teller / Daymond John10-05-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- Fortune Teller & Harp Battle To "Everywhere You Look"10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- The Mummies Perform "(Theme from) The Monkees"10-04-22 • TV-PG • 1m