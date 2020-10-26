Tarrant County adding more polling locations for last days of early voting
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
During this final stretch of early voting, county officials are hoping to get ahead of the anticipated end-of-week crowds. The effort means more options for voters.
During this final stretch of early voting, county officials are hoping to get ahead of the anticipated end-of-week crowds. The effort means more options for voters.... More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Tarrant County adding more polling locations for last days of early voting