Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani's final MVP case, Aaron Judge's future & Top 5 surprising teams | Flippin’ Bats
10-04-22 • 38m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s INSANE deal, Braves vs. Mets & Mariners end the drought | Flippin’ Bats
10-03-22 • 1h
• • •
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats
09-30-22 • 36m
• • •
Mets vs Braves Division race preview, Cardinals World Series chances & MLB Trivia | Flippin’ Bats
09-29-22 • 56m
• • •
Atlanta Braves’ Chipper Jones dives into the NL East, MVP race, switch hitting & more | Flippin Bats
09-28-22 • 47m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s pitching evolution, Fair or Foul & most important players | Flippin’ Bats
09-27-22 • 39m
• • •
