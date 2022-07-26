Home
What's Wright? With Nick Wright Episodes (25)
Kevin Durant to Boston? Michael Jordan No. 3 GOAT? New Media vs. old NBA beef | What’s Wright?
07-26-22 • 49m
• • •
Rasheed Over Giannis? Steph’s All-Time Rank, Donovan Mitchell, NFL QB Pyramid | What’s Wright?
07-14-22 • 38m
• • •
James Harden re-signs w/ 76ers, Dame Lillard’s loyalty, Jimmy G’s future, Wimbledon | What’s Wright?
07-12-22 • 44m
• • •
Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan | Nick Wright’s Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | 5 & 4
07-10-22 • 36m
• • •
Kevin Durant & Nets Debacle, Kyrie to LeBron’s Lakers? Plus, lots on Wimbledon | What’s Wright
07-07-22 • 49m
• • •
Fourth of July Best-Of What’s Wright Highlight Special | What’s Wright?
07-04-22 • 27m
• • •
