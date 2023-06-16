Home
Dish Nation Episodes (11)
Kim Kardashian's list of wants in a man; Charlie Puth writes songs during sex; YK Osiris apologizes
06-16-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Anita Baker removes Babyface from her tour; Kevin Costner's ex-wife resists moving out of the house.
06-14-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Mayweather vs. Gotti exhibition fight ends in a brawl; Kelis and Bill Murray may be dating
06-12-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Tupac Shakur, Martha Stewart, and Kim Kardashian; Eva Longoria ("Flamin' Hot")
06-09-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
An interview with the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer."
05-19-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Kevin Costner, Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B and La La Anthony
05-04-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
See All
Dish Nation Clips
18:21
Pat Sajak plans to leave "Wheel of Fortune"; Nick Cannon calls 50 Cent fat
06-13-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
FOX
Entertainment
Dish Nation
