FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Tito Ortiz wins seat on Huntington Beach City Council
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz won a new kind of title in Huntington Beach. He became the newest member of the city council. Ortiz talked to FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna about his new job.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Tito Ortiz wins seat on Huntington Beach City Council
FOX
Entertainment
Tito Ortiz wins seat on Huntington Beach City Council
Clips
Tito Ortiz wins seat on Huntington Beach City Council